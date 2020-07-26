5 injured in overnight shootings in Minneapolis

Five people were injured in three shootings Saturday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 10 p.m., officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare on a report of a gunshot wound victim. Officers spoke to the man who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was finally persuaded to get medical attention. He was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

Then, at about 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital. Officers also learned that a woman involved in this incident showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At 10:54 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1000 block of Logan Avenue North. The call was updated to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital. A woman at the scene also suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

All of the cases are still under investigation.