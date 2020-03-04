5 injured, 2 seriously, in crash involving stolen vehicle in Falcon Heights, Minnesota

Five people were injured, two seriously, when a stolen vehicle crashed on the border of St. Paul, Minnesota and Falcon Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Arona Street and Hoyt Avenue West, but the incident is believed to have started about a half-mile north of the crash scene, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said concerned citizens confronted three people who they suspected were putting a stolen license plate on a car. Once confronted, the trio fled in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen the previous day.

The driver of the stolen vehicle headed south on Arona Street at a high rate of speed. They failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Hoyt Street West, hitting another vehicle and a fire hydrant. The stolen vehicle then hit a tree.

The impact launched the fire hydrant approximately 80 feet.

All five people who were injured in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.