5 charged after New Year's Eve rioting downtown Minneapolis

Five people were charged with rioting Monday after a New Year’s Eve gathering downtown Minneapolis to protest a police shooting death the night before.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Abhold, 26 and Nelson Mendez, 31, both of Minneapolis were charged with felony riot. In addition, 29-year-old Thomas Moseley, of Blaine, Marc Holley, 32, of St. Louis Park and Laura Galaviz, 29, of St. Cloud, were also charged with rioting. All five are scheduled in court Tuesday.

About 75 people gathered at Commons Park in Minneapolis around 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve. The group marched on sidewalks and on the road, disrupting traffic and the light rail trains, the charges say. The group headed to the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Center and Juvenile Detention Center on Park Avenue.

Police say people in the group shot fireworks at motorists and spray-painted graffiti on buildings, including the detention center and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers moved in to detain the rioters less than 45 minutes after the group arrived at the park. While many scattered, officers arrested about 35 of them.

Among the seized possessions of the protesters were knives, mace, spike balls, fireworks, gas masks, a Taser, body armor and helmets.

All five people were carrying weapons, but only Abhold had a firearm. The others carried knives or Tasers.