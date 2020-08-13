5 AMC Theatres in Minnesota reopening on Aug. 20 with 15-cent movie tickets

article

AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with 15-cent movie tickets.

The one-day, 15-cent ticket pricing is to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the movie theater chain and is being touted as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

AMC theaters have reopened in numerous countries, but have remained closed in the U.S. since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Minnesota, the following locations are set to reopen on Aug. 20:

AMC Coon Rapids 16

AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18

AMC Inver Grove 16

AMC Rosedale 14

AMC Southdale Center 16

Seating capacity will be significantly reduced to comply with state guidelines and allow for social distancing.

AMC expects to open approximately 300 additional locations around the country during the following two weeks.