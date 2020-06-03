5.5 aftershock of Ridgecrest quake rocks San Bernardino County

A 5.5 aftershock of the series Ridgecrest quakes from last July 4, 5 struck the Searles Valley att 6:32 p.m, which is thirteen miles east of Ridgecrest on Wednesday evening, according to Seismologist Dr, Lucy Jones.

According to Dr. Jones, even though the Ridgecrest earthquake was almost one year ago, aftershocks this late are normal.

According to the USGS, it was originally reported as a 5.1.

Caltech seismologist Zachary Ross said in a Twitter post that tonight's quake is considered an aftershock "because the rate of events per day is still way above the rate before the (July) sequence started."

The quake was felt all over Southern California from Riverside all the way to Orange County.

Another 3.2 aftershock was felt at 6:52 p.m.in the same area and there were also quakes in Trona which is within the same region.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

CNS contributed to this report.

