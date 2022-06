A Shakopee motorcyclist died Wednesday after he lost control of his bike in traffic on I-494 near Highway 77 in Richfield, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 42-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on I-494 when traffic started to slow down. The motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The identity of the man has not been released.