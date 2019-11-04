40-foot camper stolen from home in Morrison County, Minn.

article

Officials in Morrison County are asking for help finding a camper that was reported stolen from a home Saturday near Harding, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 4:17 p.m., officials received a report of a camper stolen from a home on Logan Lane on Sullivan Lake, about four miles northeast of Harding.

The camper is a Salem Villa RV trailer, 40 feet long, with several slide outs. It was wrapped in a grey tarp, which covered the entire camper. Officials said the camper is very large and would have taken up the entire roadway. It was used as a summer cabin and was placed on blocks at the seasonal site. It appeared to be ripped from the blocks and wiring, pulled out of the lot and taken westbound on Logan Lane.

If you have any information, call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at (320) 632-9233.






