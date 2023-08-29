4-year-old boy dies after being found in Fridley pond

A Fridley family is dealing with tragedy after their 4-year-old child died after being pulled from a pond Tuesday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office reports Fridley officers responded around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a missing boy. Officers were told the 4-year-old boy had gotten out of a home off Rice Creek Road and was missing.

After search efforts, the child was sadly discovered in a pond. He was pulled out by officers and first responders attempted to revive him as he was rushed to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.