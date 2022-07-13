4-year-old ATV operator dies after Buckman Township accident

A 4-year-old is dead and a 6-year-old injured after an ATV accident in Buckman Township.

On July 12, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an ATV accident at 4:45 p.m. on 83rd Street east of Highway 25 near Buckman.

According to police, a 4-year-old male from Pierz was driving a Yamaha ATV east on 83rd Street, when he lost control on the gravel road, rolling the ATV. Prior to the ATV rolling, the 6-year-old passenger jumped off the machine.

The 4-year-old juvenile male was ejected and life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was treated for minor cuts and bruises.

"This a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen in a statement.

In Minnesota, the minimum age to legally operate an ATV on public lands and frozen waters is 12 years old if accompanied by a person 18 years of age or older who holds a valid driver's license.

The crash is still under investigation.