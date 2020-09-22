4 upcoming, free COVID-19 testing events in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

article

Starting this week through early October, there will be four free COVID-19 testing events held at sites in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, according to the Hennepin County officials.

County leaders are working with city officials, Minnesota Africans Unite, Organization of Liberians to increase access to testing.

People can get tested even if they do not have symptoms, but believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The test is free. Insurance, identification, or citizenship are not required to take the test.

Thursday, September 24

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Avenue N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

This is a walk-up event

Registration forms completed at the event prior to testing

Saturday, September 26

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winners Chapel International Minnesota (church), 6400 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Those interested are asked to pre-register to save time at this event. They can click here to download a form and email it to HHSMobileTesting@hcmed.org. Be sure to bring the registration form to the event.

Interpreters will be available at this event

Saturday, October 3

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Avenue N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

This is a walk-up event

Registration forms completed at the event prior to testing

Saturday, October 10

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Avenue N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

This is a walk-up event

Registration forms completed at the event prior to testing

For more information about community testing in Hennepin County, click here.