4 people injured after car strikes building in Minneapolis hit-and-run crash

The Brief Four people were injured after a driver struck a building and then fled the scene in Minneapolis Sunday. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two women and a boy suffered minor injuries. After the driver struck the building, they drove east on Franklin Avenue, hitting a light pole before fleeing the scene.



What we know

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East. At the scene, they found four people who had been injured.

Police say that a driver struck a building then drove east on Franklin Avenue, ultimately hitting a light pole. The driver then ran from the car before officers arrived.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while two women and a boy were checked out by EMS at the scene for minor injuries, law enforcement said.

The four injured people were inside the building that was struck at the time of the crash.

What we don't know

It is not currently known what led up to the crash.

No suspect information was given and no arrests or citations have been made.