4 killed in wrong-way driving crash on I-35W in Richfield, Minnesota

Four people died and one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35W in Richfield, Minnesota Saturday night.

According to the Minneapolis State Patrol, at about 9:54 p.m., a Nissan Murano was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic on I-35W near 66th Street. A GMC Terrain was travelling north on 35W in the northbound lanes of traffic when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Nissan, a 21-year-old man, died in the crash. Authorities said he was not under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the GMC, a 25-year-old woman, died in the crash. Two passengers, ages 27 and 28, also died in the crash. Another passenger, a 25-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.