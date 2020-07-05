4 injured in shooting Saturday in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Four people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Aldrich Avenue North. When they arrived, they found three adults suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a nearby hospital.

A fourth adult victim brought themself to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.