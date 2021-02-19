4 injured in early morning crash in Crystal, Minnesota

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Crystal, Minnesota, according to Crystal police.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Douglas Drive.

Emergency crews took a 48-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. The three others were also taken to the hospital, but were all in fair condition.

Authorities believe distraction was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.