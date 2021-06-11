4th suspect arrested in connection with murder of woman found on roadside in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Police in St. Cloud say they have taken a fourth person into custody in connection with a murder in the city that occurred on June 3.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, a 36-year-old woman from St. Cloud was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the area of Highway 10 and East St. Germain. She is currently in the Stearns County Jail facing a charge aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

On June 2, police responded to the area of the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South and found a 25-year-old woman, identified as Keisa Lange, dead in the street. It was later determined Lange died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they are still looking for a possible connection between Lange's murder and another homicide from June 2.