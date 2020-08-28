4 hurt in shooting in north Minneapolis

Four people were hurt Friday evening after gunshots rang out in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis.

Police say officers responded just before 7 p.m. for the report of shots fired on the 2400 block of Irving Avenue North. At the scene, officers found four men who had been hit by gunfire.

All four victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. They are expected to survive.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the shooting. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.