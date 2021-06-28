4 Crystal, Minnesota residents rescued after boat capsizes in Voyagers National Park

Four people from the Twin Cities metro, including one child, were rescued Sunday night after their boat capsized on a lake in Voyagers National Park.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, four people left the Ash River Visitor Center heading to heading to a campsite on Namakan Lake when their boat, which was overloaded with persons and gear, began taking on water and eventually capsized. One of the people was able to use their cell phone to call 911.

The boat capsized east of Old Dutch Bay and south of Ziski Island, about 3.5 miles from the Ash River Visitors Center. Other boaters in the area were able to rescue the four people in the water before authorities arrived. All four were wearing life jackets when the incident occurred.

The four people, a 42-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl, were all from Crystal. They were uninjured.