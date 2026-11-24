The Brief Residents in Wisconsin continue to deal with an ongoing measles outbreak, as officials have confirmed the third death tied to a rise in confirmed cases. A pediatric measles-related death reported on Nov. 5 was the first measles fatality reported in the state since 1990. Minnesota is also dealing with an increase in confirmed cases, though no deaths have yet been reported.



As measles cases continue to spread across Wisconsin, state health officials have confirmed the third death related to the outbreak.

Wisconsin measles outbreak

Dig deeper:

Officials say the latest confirmed death tied to the rise in cases is an adult resident from Lafayette County. To protect the privacy of the family and individual, officials say they are not releasing any additional information related to the death.

By the numbers:

As of November 24, 2026, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has now reported 920 cases and 20 hospitalizations across residents of 24 counties for 2026. Officials say 918 cases have been confirmed since August.

As of Friday, Nov. 20, an additional 88 cases have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, officials say that 99.2% of confirmed cases are from unvaccinated or people with unknown vaccination status.

Big picture view:

The first pediatric death related to the outbreak was reported on Nov. 5, followed by a second on Nov. 13.

Measles in Minnesota

Why you should care:

While there have been no related deaths yet, health officials are warning of a measles spread occurring throughout Minnesota as well.

As of Nov. 19, officials confirm that measles cases have risen to 203 across the state, up 53 from their last report earlier in the month.

Of those cases, 177 are in Todd County. The Twin Cities metro area accounts for 17 total cases.

Officials urge vaccination prevention

What you can do:

Health officials in both states are urging people to take steps to prevent illness and protect their communities.

Authorities say the best way to prevent measles is the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Officials say that two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles – a disease that was once considered eradicated throughout the U.S.

If left untreated, measles can lead to life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.