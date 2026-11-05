Wisconsin measles outbreak: Infant death reported in southwestern Wisconsin

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says an infant death has been linked to a measles outbreak currently happening in southwestern Wisconsin. The death represents the first measles fatality reported in the state since 1990. As of Nov. 3, Wisconsin had at least 431 confirmed measles cases in 13 counties, according to officials.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says an infant has died as part of a measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, the first death of this kind reported since 1990.

Infant death reported in Wisconsin measles outbreak

What we know:

The department says a concentrated measles outbreak continues to spread, with 362 confirmed and six probable cases of measles reported throughout Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Vernon counties.

There is also an outbreak in Chippewa County, where there have been 44 confirmed cases so far.

There have been additional measles cases reported in Rock, Richland, Marathon, Jackson, Marquette and Buffalo counties, but they are not related to the measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, according to DHS.

Dig deeper:

The DHS says it is currently seeing the highest number of cases in Wisconsin since 1990, and the department warns that the reported counts may not show the entire picture due to people not seeking medical care or getting tested.

Authorities say a coroner has listed the immediate cause of the infant's death as measles.

The agency said it will not release more information to protect the privacy of the family and the child.

What they're saying:

"It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years. My heart is broken for the family," DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson said in a statement. "Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease.

By the numbers:

As of Nov. 3, the DHS says 431 measles cases have been reported throughout the state so far in 2026. There are additional confirmed cases in Marathon

Of the reported cases, nine people have needed hospital care for severe symptoms, DHS says.

Officials urge vaccination prevention

Why you should care:

DHS officials are urging people in Wisconsin to take steps to prevent illness and protect their communities.

The agency says the best way to prevent measles is the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles – a disease that was once considered eradicated throughout the U.S.

Since Aug. 1, more than 42,000 MMR vaccine doses have been given in Wisconsin.

If left untreated, measles can lead to life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

Minnesota measles cases

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, Minnesota is experiencing its own outbreak.

Minnesota health officials say that the state has reached a total of 122 cases this year, which is the highest number of cases in a single year since 1990.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) this week reported 59 new cases of measles, all of which were among people who were unvaccinated.

The vast majority of the cases were from known exposures to existing cases in Todd County.