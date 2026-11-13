Wisconsin measles outbreak: Second child death reported

The Brief A second pediatric measles death was reported in Wisconsin amid an ongoing outbreak. The first death was reported last week in southwestern Wisconsin. Wisconsin authorities have reported 649 cases in 20 counties so far in 2026.



A second child has died of measles in connection with the outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, according to Wisconsin health officials.

Second measles death in Wisconsin

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Grant County Health Department announced the death on Friday.

Last week, health officials reported an infant had died of measles in connection with the outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin — the first such death in the state since 1990.

Wisconsin DHS said that as of Nov. 13, it has reported 649 cases in 20 counties, the largest number of cases seen in the state in more than 35 years.

READ MORE: Wisconsin measles outbreak: Infant death reported in southwestern Wisconsin

What we don't know:

Authorities are not releasing any details about the child in order to protect the privacy of the family.

What you can do:

DHS officials are urging people in Wisconsin to take steps to prevent illness and protect their communities.

The agency says the best way to prevent measles is the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles – a disease that was once considered eradicated throughout the U.S.

RELATED: Minnesota measles cases continue to rise among unvaccinated patientsWisconsin health officials are reporting a second "pediatric measles-associated death" connected to an ongoing outbreak.

READ MORE: Wisconsin measles outbreak: Infant death reported in southwestern Wisconsin