The Brief The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Joey Koun Chareunrath, 34, Tuesday with three felony counts in a deadly Oct. 4 crash in Minneapolis. Police said Chareunrath was driving a white Subaru Forester when he hit a traffic light pole near 26th Avenue North and Washington Avenue North around 5:45 a.m. and the SUV caught fire. Court records say blood testing found methamphetamine and amphetamine in Chareunrath's blood, and the front-seat passenger later died at a hospital.



A 34-year-old Minneapolis man is facing three felony charges for allegedly having drugs in his blood during an Oct. 4 crash in Minneapolis that killed a front-seat passenger.

Charges in deadly Minneapolis crash

The backstory:

The complaint states Joey Chareunrath was driving back from a road trip to Duluth with another man when their Subaru Forester SUV crashed head-on into a traffic light pole in Minneapolis near 26th and Washington Avenues North.

Police said the vehicle was unoccupied and engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Local perspective:

The complaint states witnesses told police they came upon the Subaru after the crash, and one man pulled the unconscious front-seat passenger from the vehicle. He had a pulse at the scene but never regained consciousness, according to the charges.

The complaint states the Hennepin County Medical Examiner later ruled the victim died from multiple blunt force injuries from the crash.

Timeline:

The complaint states the crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. Chareunrath told police he and the victim were returning from Duluth and that he "dozed off" behind the wheel.

According to the charges, Chareunrath had non-life-threatening injuries. Court records say he told medical providers he smoked marijuana around 1 or 2 a.m. and tried to remove the victim from the Subaru before a bystander helped.

Court records detail evidence in fatal crash case

Dig deeper:

Police obtained surveillance video that captured the crash. Court records say it confirmed Chareunrath was driving, the victim was in the front passenger seat and the SUV showed no brake lights or evasive action before it hit the pole.

The complaint states police took a blood sample under a search warrant. Forensic testing found methamphetamine and amphetamine in Chareunrath's blood.

What's next:

Chareunrath is charged with driving negligently with drugs in his body, driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance and driving under the influence of both a cannabis product and a controlled substance. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.