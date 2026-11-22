The Brief The Vikings lost to the 49ers 35-10 on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City to drop to 7-3 on the season. Justin Jefferson talked after the loss about his third quarter fumble that killed a potential scoring drive with the Vikings down 28-10. Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards and three first half touchdowns, as the Vikings' defense was unable to pressure him.



The Minnesota Vikings lost to the San Francisco 49ers 35-10 Sunday night in Mexico City to drop to 7-3 on the season.

After a 6-0 start, the Vikings have lost three of their past four games and dropped to third in the NFC North Division, behind the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, who are both 8-2. After the loss, Justin Jefferson took ownership of a third quarter fumble that killed a potential scoring drive.

‘Disappointed in myself, I let my team down’

The backstory:

The Vikings trailed 28-10 at half and started the third quarter with the ball. Kirk Cousins hit Jefferson for 25 yards, and the play looked like it could go for a touchdown. Jefferson appeared to try to switch hands with the ball as he made a cut up field, got hit and fumbled, and the 49ers recovered.

"That’s definitely one of the plays throughout my career that I would take back. Kirk threw a phenomenal ball, I just got to do a better job by having ball security. I never hold the ball like that, I always carry myself with ball security and if I’m going to the ground, I’m coming back up with the ball in my hand," Jefferson said. "I’m just really disappointed in myself in understanding the situation, understanding that we need points, understanding everything at that moment. I felt like I let my team down in that situation, it was just tough. Self-inflicted wounds."

It was one of two Vikings’ turnovers on the night. The other was a Kirk Cousins’ second quarter interception that went for a 49ers touchdown. Cousins was targeting Tai Felton on the pass, and never saw Ji'Ayir Brown as he jumped the route.

"The backside safety made a great play and I need to feel him and progress and not try to fit it in there," Cousins said.

Brock Purdy carves up Vikings’ defense

By the numbers:

The Vikings came into Sunday night with the top scoring defense in the NFL, allowing just 14 points per game. Brock Purdy and the 49ers had 21 points before the end of the first half. Purdy finished with 255 yards and three touchdowns, two to George Kittle and the other to Mike Evans.

The Vikings blitzed Purdy 20 times on his 26 passing attempts. He went 17-of-19 for 208 yards, two touchdowns and 12 first downs when the Vikings sent pressure.

"We got beat, before I even made it up the ramp I could hear the guys saying back to work. These guys are a confident football team. Our team is not ever going to be deterred by a result like this," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. "Absolutely it was a huge opportunity for us, we got beat, but there’s not a guy in that locker room I believe will lose any ounce of confidence about where we could potentially go."

Coming back home

What's next:

The good news for the Vikings is that they have five of their final seven games at home. That starts this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Five of those seven games are also against opponents (Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Commanders and Jets) who are all at or below .500 on the season.