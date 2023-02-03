3M settlement money available for wetland restoration

article

About $20 million in grants are available through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to improve wetlands as part of the 3M PFAS Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement.

While Priority 1 of the settlement is focused on drinking water projects in the Twin Cities east metro, this priority (Priority 2) is aimed at improving wetlands, wildlife, fishing, and outdoor recreational opportunities.

These projects will focus on areas downstream of the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers that have been polluted by PFAS released by 3M.

According to the DNR applicants must:

Reside in Washington, Ramsey or Dakota counties.

Attend meetings during business hours every other month for six months, with the possibility for additional meetings thereafter.

Have experience or interest in engaging with government programs or projects.

Applications can be found here.