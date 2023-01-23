Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota legislators consider action on PFAS in drinking water

Combatting forever chemicals at Minnesota capitol

PFAS or "forever chemicals" have become a renewed topic at the state capitol this legislative session, as leaders hope to curb exposure to future generations.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The east Twin Cities metro is notorious for its PFAS problems after manufacturer 3M dumped forever chemical waste in the area and contaminated the drinking water of thousands of Minnesotans.

PFAS or forever chemicals have been used to manufacture household items from non-stick cookware to carpeting to waterproof clothing and more. The chemicals have been linked to serious health problems including cancer.

Now at the state capitol, there's a push to stop future exposure to those harmful chemicals.

