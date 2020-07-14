3M, MIT developing diagnostic COVID-19 test that would deliver results within minutes

Minnesota-based 3M and researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say they are developing a rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 that would deliver results within minutes.

“The test would detect viral antigens and deliver highly accurate results within minutes via a paper-based device,” according to a news release from 3M. “The test could be administered at the point-of-care and would not need to be sent to labs for testing.”

The U.S. National Institute of Health selected the rapid COVID-19 test for accelerated development and commercialization support.

3M and MIT say the test will be feasible to mass manufacture if it is validated and that manufacturing equipment can be scaled to produce millions of units per day.