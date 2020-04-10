3M files lawsuit against company selling N95 masks in New York City for 500% above listed price
(FOX 9) - 3M has filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey-based company, alleging that the company attempted to sell N95 respirator masks for overpriced rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to 3M, Performance Supply, LLC offered to sell $45 million in N95 respirators to New York City officials at prices 500 to 600 percent higher than listed prices.
3M says the company also falsely claimed to have a business affiliation with 3M.
Now, the Minnesota-based mask maker is seeking an injunction against Performance Supply to prevent any further sales while seeking damages.
3M promises to donate any damages won through the lawsuit to COVID-19 relief funds.
“3M does not – and will not – tolerate price gouging, fraud, deception, or other activities that unlawfully exploit the demand for critical 3M products during a pandemic,” wrote 3M’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Denise Rutherford in a statement.
Rutherford also promised to continue to seek out and take action against others engaged in price gouging.