32-year-old man killed in Chaska crash

Police are investigating after a Sunday morning crash left one man dead in Chaska, Minnesota.

Emergency crews responded around 10:20 a.m. for the reported crash along Engler Boulevard near Highway 212.

At the scene, police found two vehicles had been involved in the crash and a 32-year-old man in one of the vehicles had been killed. There were no other reported injuries from the crash, officers said.

The crash is currently under investigation. Police haven't detailed the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Engler Boulevard was shut down for the remainder of the morning but reopened around 2:30 p.m.