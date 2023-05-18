32-year-old convicted for Eagan fatal gas station shooting

article

Sakaria Osman Ahmed was convicted Tuesday afternoon of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old in Eagan in December 2021.

On December 18, 2021 Ahmed got into an argument at a gas station with Faisal Abukar about the placement of a car seat, which escalated and ended with Ahmed shooting Abukar in the head twice.

"I wish to thank the jury for its verdict to hold Mr. Ahmed accountable for this senseless death," Dakota County Judge Kathy Keena said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Faisal Abukar for their great loss."

The sentencing date for Ahmed has not yet been determined.