314 crashes, 64 spinouts reported during icy Monday morning commute

A dusting of snow and subzero temperatures have created slippery conditions on roads in the Twin Cities metro, making for a messy Monday morning commute.

Between 5 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to 314 crashes and 64 vehicle spinouts. Thirty-three of the crashes involved injuries and one was fatal.

The fatal crash occurred on Highway 212 in Carver County shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. Hwy. 212 was closed in both directions at Kelly Road in Dahlgren Township for several hours.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Due to the extreme cold, the dusting of snow can be even more slippery because of the small structure of the falling snowflakes compacting efficiently on the roads, FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz explains. This makes the roads look okay, but sneaky ice remains and can make drivers have a really bad day.

Spinouts on Hwy. 10 from Anoka to Mounds View. (FOX 9)

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and give themselves extra time on the icy roads.

