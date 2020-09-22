30 displaced by Minnetonka apartment building fire

30 people were displaced from a Minnetonka apartment building Tuesday night after a fire.

According to Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance, the 3-story apartment building at 10213 34th Street was reported on fire at 6:44 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire started in a ground floor apartment, which sustained fire damage. The rest of the building sustained smoke damage.

Everyone was accounted for in the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation. Firefighters rescued some pets from the building as well.

One police officer was hospitalized with smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries.