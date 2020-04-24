30 bike thefts reported in Minneapolis' North Loop, Loring Park neighborhoods

The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents in the North Loop and Loring Park neighborhoods about a rash of bicycle thefts in the area in recent weeks.

Police said 30 bicycle thefts were reported between March 1 and April 20. Eighteen of the bicycle thefts have occurred in the last week.

There have been 30 bike thefts in the North Loop and Loring Park neighborhoods in recent weeks. (Minneapolis Police Department / FOX 9)

Fifteen of the bicycle thefts occurred at the same five locations: five occurred in the area of 1300 Spruce Place, three at 600 2nd Street North, three at 700 2nd Street North, two at 600 5th Street North and two at 400 1st Street North.

One suspect has been identified, arrested and charged, although he is not currently in custody.