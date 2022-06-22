Update: 3-year-old boy reported missing in Rush City found safe

A 3-year-old boy reported missing in Rush City has been found.

He was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was found by 10:17 a.m., the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said.

He was found safe.

The original story is below.

Authorities are asking people to check their property for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing in Rush City Wednesday morning.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the boy went missing at 10 a.m. He was wearing orange pajama pants, a Looney Tunes T-shirt, and has short, blonde hair.

"Please check your property if able. Call 911 if believed to be located. Please check cars (trunks) outbuildings and garages if able," the sheriff's office said.

He was last seen in the area of West 6th and Fairfield.