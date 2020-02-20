3 teens arrested for slaying of 19-year-old man in St. Paul

article

Police have charged three teens with the death of a young St. Paul man who was left to die in a city street after being shot late Saturday night in St. Paul.

The teens, ages 16, 17, and 18, have been booked in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder following the late-night shooting of 19-year-old Marcus Rashon Johnson.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Kennard Street North and Ross Avenue for the report of a man found shot. When police arrived, they say Johnson was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

In a statement, Chief Todd Axtell says officers worked hard to quickly make an arrest in the "senseless" shooting.

"While we can’t change what happened to him, we can do everything possible to find the people responsible. And that’s exactly what we did," said Chief Axtell.

The chief says everyone from patrol officers to investigators to SWAT team members helped make the arrests happen.