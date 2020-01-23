3 semis involved in 5-vehicle crash on I-94 near St. Cloud, Minnesota early Thursday morning

A five-vehicle crash including three semis closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in St. Cloud, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash involving three semis, a pickup and a straight truck near Opportunity Drive.

According to the State Patrol, all five vehicles were traveling west when one of the semis jackknifed and crossed all lanes of traffic. Another semi swerved left to miss the jackknifed semi, but still struck it. A third semi rear-ended the truck that tried to swerve, causing it to spin out into the median.

The straight truck swerved into the median, hitting one of the semis and the pickup swerved to avoid the straight truck, but hit the third semi that was still sticking out in the right lane.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck, both from California, both sustained non-life threatening injuries. The 55-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were treated at St. Cloud Hospital.

One of the three semi drivers, a 29-year-old Willmar man, was also treated for non-life threatening injuries at St. Cloud Hospital.

The interstate was down to one lane while crews picked up the pieces of the crash early Thursday morning, but the lanes have since reopened.

Slick roads across Minnesota made for a tricky commute Thursday, including hundreds of other crashes and spinouts statewide.