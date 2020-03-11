3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin bringing statewide total to 6

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the state of Wisconsin Wednesday to make the statewide total six.

One of the patients is from Waukesha County. That person was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally. They are isolated in their home.

The two other patients are from Fond du Lac County. They were exposed while traveling as well. One of them was traveling within the United States and the other was traveling internationally.

One of those Fond due Lac County patients is currently hospitalized. The other is isolated at home.

Officials say they are working to determine who the patients have been in contact with.

Guidelines for Egyptian cruise

In addition to announcing the three new cases, the Department of Health in Wisconsin issued new guidance for anyone who was traveling on a cruise in Egypt.

They are asking that anyone on that cruise with fever or respiratory illness please call their medical providers. Anyone on the cruise without symptoms is asked to call their local health department and quarantine at home immediately.

Advertisement

For those who have had close contact with people who were on that cruise is also asked to quarantine at home and inform their local health department.

“Additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 weren't unexpected as this illness spreads across the country. These latest confirmed cases should remind us how important it is to follow the recommended steps to prevent illness and contain the spread of COVID-19,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “We continue to urge state residents to monitor the DHS COVID 19 webpage and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for updated guidance on this evolving health situation.”

The first two cases were from Dane county and Pierce County. Both individuals are isolated in their homes.

Anyone who has traveled in the past 14 days to places where COVID-19 is prevalent are asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If they encounter symptoms like fever, cough or difficulty breathing, they should contact their local health department and health care provider to be tested.

Officials ask that anyone exhibiting symptoms call ahead before arriving at a health care facility for testing.

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world