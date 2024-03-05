Expand / Collapse search

3 more charged in Minnesota stuffed animals fentanyl ring

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Opioid Epidemic
FOX 9
article

(Supplied)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three more people are facing federal charges in a Twin Cities fentanyl ring in which authorities say the suspect moved the drug in stuffed animals.

Six people were charged in January as part of the ring that was uncovered after an investigation launched by east metro police agencies in Ramsey, Washington, and Dakota counties.

Federal officials said the perpetrators traveled to Phoenix to pick up fentanyl pills, hid them in stuffed animals, and mailed them to the Twin Cities. Law enforcement was able to seize six packages that contained more than 66 pounds of pills.

Tuesday, authorities announced new charges against three people: 27-year-old Phyu Win Jame, 23-year-old Amaya Tiffany-Nicole Mims, and 24-year-old Da’Shawn Natori Domena.

The three new suspects are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Minnesota fentanyl ring drug bust latest

Federal authorities announced the arrest of six people on Thursday who they say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring that used stuffed animals to move to Minnesota. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the latest.