Three more people are facing federal charges in a Twin Cities fentanyl ring in which authorities say the suspect moved the drug in stuffed animals.

Six people were charged in January as part of the ring that was uncovered after an investigation launched by east metro police agencies in Ramsey, Washington, and Dakota counties.

Federal officials said the perpetrators traveled to Phoenix to pick up fentanyl pills, hid them in stuffed animals, and mailed them to the Twin Cities. Law enforcement was able to seize six packages that contained more than 66 pounds of pills.

Tuesday, authorities announced new charges against three people: 27-year-old Phyu Win Jame, 23-year-old Amaya Tiffany-Nicole Mims, and 24-year-old Da’Shawn Natori Domena.

The three new suspects are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.