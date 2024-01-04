Feds bust MN fentanyl ring moving drugs in stuffed animals

article

Federal authorities announced the arrest of six people on Thursday who they say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring that used stuffed animals to move to Minnesota.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced federal charges against Cornell Montez Chandler, Jr., Robiel Lee Williams, Quijuan Hosea Bankhead, Stardasha Christina Davenport-Mounger, Fo’Tre Devine White, and Shardai Rayshell Allen in the case.

Prosecutors say the group distributed fentanyl throughout the Twin Cities and nearby areas. The crimes date back to late 2022, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, some of the suspects traveled to Phoenix to buy fentanyl pills. The pills were put into stuffed animals and mailed to addresses around the Twin Cities.

Investigators in Dakota, Ramsey, and Washington counties became aware of the ring and launched an investigation. Ultimately, the investigation uncovered six packages with 30,000 grams of fentanyl pills.

All six suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Fo’Tre Devine White also faces weapons charges.