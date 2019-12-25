3 men jump off I-94 bridge to avoid oncoming sedan after wreck near Fargo, ND

Three people, including a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help a disabled vehicle, were forced to jump from a bridge on I-94 near Fargo, North Dakota to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Minnesota State Patrol says both wrecks happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on the Buffalo River Bridge in Glyndon Township, Minnesota, about 10 miles east of Fargo.

According to troopers, the driver of a Dodge Ram, a 36-year-old man from Warren, Minnesota, had stopped ahead of a Toyota Corolla, carrying two teens from the Twin Cities metro, after the Corolla had spun out on the bridge. Troopers say the vehicle had hit a barrier and ended up sideways in the left westbound lane.

After that crash, all three people from the Corolla and Ram were outside their vehicles on the bridge when a westbound Chevy Malibu came through, hitting the Corolla and then the Ram truck.

To avoid getting hit themselves, the three people on the bridge had to jump over the side to safety. All three people were hurt when the jumped, troopers say, but thankfully no one suffered serious injuries. The two teens from the Corolla were transported to Sanford Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ram was treated at the scene.

The driver of the Malibu, a 21-year-old man from West Fargo, was not hurt in the crash.