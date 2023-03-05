3 killed in shooting at Chisago County home

Chisago County deputies say three people were killed in a shooting at a home in Chisago County, Minnesota, deputies report.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation into the shootings in Fish Lake Township started around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies were called for a welfare check at a home on Brunswick Road after a family member had been unable to contact anyone at the home. At the house, deputies say they found three victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene to assist Chisago County's investigative unit. Deputies say the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies on the victims. The names of the victims will be released after notifications have been made.

At this point, deputies say they don't have any information they can release on any suspects. Nor have deputies released a possible motive for the attack. However, deputies say, so far, investigators don't believe this was a random incident.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they will release further details about the shooting as the investigation progresses.