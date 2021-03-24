3 killed in crashes Tuesday in Carlton, Todd counties

Three people died in crashes Tuesday evening in central and northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:17 p.m., a Chevy Blazer was headed north on Highway 23 near County Road 8 in Clear Creek when it went off the road, rolled and crashed into a tree. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, died at the scene along with her 36-year-old passenger. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

About an hour later, a Mercury Grand Marquis was heading west on Highway 27 at 295th Avenue in Bruce Township when it veered off road, struck a road approach, and rolled. The driver, a 22-year-old man, died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Both crashes are still under investigation.