3 injured, including at least 1 shooter, in shooting near HCMC

Three people were injured in a shooting near Hennepin County Medical Center in Minnepolis Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:45 p.m., police received reports of shots fired in the area of S. 8th Street and 11th Avenue South near Elliot Park, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder.

Elder said Minneapolis Park Police officers were the first on the scene and learned one of the injured parties walked to Hennepin County Medical Center. Park Police officers went to the hospital and located one person who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two more victims arrived at HCMC, both suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The injured individuals are two men and a woman. At least one of the injured persons is believed to be a shooter, according to Elder.

The Minneapolis Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The shooting did not take place near a polling place and there is no indication it was politically motivated, Elder said.