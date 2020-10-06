3 injured in 2 separate shootings in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

article

Three people were injured in two separate shootings Tuesday evening in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood.

According to Minneapolis Police, at 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South on a report of two people shot.

When they arrived, officers found two people - a male and a female - suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were transported to the hospital with believed non-life threatening wounds.

The suspects drove off from the scene before officers arrived.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Ogema Place on a report of one shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was transported to the hospital.

Police believe there was a fight that led to shots fired. The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

Authorities are still investigating both shootings.