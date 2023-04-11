3 hurt in Brooklyn Park shooting

Three people were injured Wednesday night after a shooting in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood.

Brooklyn Park police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. for the reported shooting on Brookdale Drive near Beard Avenue North.

At that scene and another scene less than a mile away, officers say they found three people who had been shot. All three suffered "serious but non-life threatening injuries."

At the scene near Perry, officers say they identified a person who may have been involved in the shooting. When police tried to stop them, officers say that person drove away, leading to a pursuit on Highway 252. Ultimately the driver pulled over and was arrested.

In total, police arrested six people connected to the incident. Police say those involved in the shooting appear to know each other.