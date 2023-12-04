3 hurt after semi goes off road, hits building in White Bear Lake

article

Three people were left hurt on Monday after police say a semi truck slammed into a plaza off I-694.

Police responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the crash at a business center on Buerkle Road off White Bear Avenue, just north of I-694. Officers say three people were hurt in the crash, including the semi driver and two people who were inside the building.

All three were transported to the hospital for treatment but are expected to recover from their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. However, White Bear Lake police say it appears the truck was traveling westbound on I-694, took the exit ramp, crossed White Bear Avenue and hit the northwest corner of the building.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, as it will take some time for the truck to be removed from the building.