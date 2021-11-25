3 found dead inside Fridley home, investigation ongoing

Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Fridley Wednesday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said police were called to a home on the 5900 block of 7th Street Northeast around 2 p.m. after someone reported that three adults were dead inside.

Investigators say there were no obvious signs of trauma and there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.