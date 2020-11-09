3 charged in connection to violent Twin Cities carjackings

Three men have been charged in connection to violent carjackings that took place over the summer in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced Monday that Delaney Harris, Joshoaemi Richardson and James Williams were charged after two carjackings in June and August of 2020. All three men are 19 years old.

According to the allegations in the indictment and documents filed with the court, on June 1, 2020, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a reported carjacking in the downtown area. A witness told officers that two men - one of whom was later identified as Harris - approached a man who was exiting his vehicle and threw him to the ground. One of the suspects reportedly displayed a gun, threatened to kill the victim, and demanded his car keys.

On Aug. 25, Joshoaemi Richardson and James Williams reportedly stole a 2012 Dodge Charger in St. Paul, according to court documents. Charges say the two used force and brandished a firearm while demanding keys and threatening the driver. The two then fled the scene in the Charger.

Dalaney Nicholas Harris, of Chicago, is charged with one count of aiding and abetting carjacking.

Joshoamei Deangelo Richardson, of St. Paul, is charged with aiding and abetting carjacking as well as aiding and abetting using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

James Brock Williams, Jr., of St. Paul, is charged with aiding and abetting carjacking as well as aiding and abetting using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“This disturbing spike in carjackings throughout the Twin Cities has not gone unnoticed by federal law enforcement," MacDonald said in a statement. "This is unacceptable and we will not hesitate to hold accountable individuals who perpetrate this type of violence in our communities.”

The defendants made their initial appearances in U.S. District Court and have been ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings.