3 charged in brawl at St. Louis Park school

Three adults are now charges following a brawl at St. Louis Park High School that escalated and resulted in the school closing for a day.

The fight initially broke out inside the school last Thursday and eventually spilled into the parking lot, leading to minor injuries.

In response to the incident, school officials canceled classes last Friday to allow police to conduct the investigation. Authorities have indicated that additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Latoys Milon, 42, and her children, Jerome Smith Jr. and Abreeha Annalisa Smith, all face charges of assault and riot for the incident.

The charges allege the family was targeting and attacked four Somali students at the school. According to the charges, the family appeared to believe one of the students had been involved in a seperate altercation with a younger sister, not named in the charges, at the school.