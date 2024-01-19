St. Louis Park High School cancels classes Friday after 2 fights

St. Louis Park High School has canceled classes and school activities for Friday after two fights resulted in minor injuries and arrests.

School officials said the fights broke out at the end of the day on Thursday. The first altercation involved two groups of students, and staff intervened. However, the situation escalated when adults, who were aware of the earlier incident and did not work at the school, became involved in a physical altercation with some students.

On-site police and staff intervened, but some staff members and students sustained minor injuries. School officials said two adults have been arrested, but did not say how many people were involved in the fights.

"We are actively gathering information and working closely with law enforcement to understand the full scope of these incidents, including whether or not the incidents were racially motivated," the school said in a statement.

Officials said no weapons were involved in either altercation, but the incident remains under investigation.

Classes and school activities are canceled only for St. Louis Park High School as staff continue to investigate and form a plan to safely return to class next week. The school added that counselors are available to help students process the situation.