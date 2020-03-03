3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old at Savage Target parking lot, victim identified

article

Savage police officers arrested three people, including one juvenile, in connection to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a Target parking lot, according to the Savage Police Department.

Friday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a person bleeding from the head in west parking lot of the Target in Savage. Officers found a 16-year-old boy lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency crews took the teen to Hennepin County Medical Center. The teen passed away on Saturday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Samuel Alvin Keezer of Burnsville.

Tuesday, police arrested a 44-year-old Prior Lake man, a 43-year-old Prior Lake woman and a 16-year-old. All three are in custody at the Scott County Jail.

Charges have not been filed yet.

The case remains under investigation.