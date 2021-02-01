3 adults displaced after house fire in northeast Minneapolis

Crews are assessing damage after a house fire in northeast Minneapolis early Monday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on the 1100 block of Adams Street Northeast, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. All residents had gotten out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Three adults were displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire department said one firefighter was injured and one of the residents of the home was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

